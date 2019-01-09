Menu
Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street.
Crime

Man threatened to set his own mother alight, court hears

Liana Turner
by
8th Jan 2019 11:00 PM | Updated: 9th Jan 2019 5:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of threatening to set his own mother alight has been remanded in custody.

The 32-year-old, from Lismore, interrupted proceedings to beg Magistrate David Heilpern to grant him bail when he appeared before Lismore Local Court via video link on Monday.

The man has pleaded guilty to destroying or damaging property and one count of stalking or intimidation.

Another charge of stalking or intimidation has been withdrawn.

His solicitor, Thomas Trembath, told the court the allegations were in the "low range" in applying for bail.

The court heard the man had taken a woman home before an argument ensued with his mother.

This saw him damage some property of his mother's.

Magistrate David Heilpern refused the man's bail, saying he had a "poor record for domestic violence offences".

He said the man showed "scant regard" for court orders.

In relation to the threats toward his mother, the court heard the man said: "don't let me out of here, I will kill her by throwing petrol over her", while in police custody.

"There's some people who make threats who don't do it and some people who make threats who do," Mr Heilpern said.

"He is a great danger to the victim."

The man interjected, saying: "No I'm not, I love my mother".

"I was talking shit," he said.

The matter was adjourned to Ballina Local Court his Thursday. 　

domestic violence editors picks lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

