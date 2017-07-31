25°
Man threatened to kill police

Ross Irby
| 31st Jul 2017 7:22 AM
Snr Cnst Klaassen said Burraston rang police at 4.35pm on May 19 to complain about a dog barking at a fence.
Snr Cnst Klaassen said Burraston rang police at 4.35pm on May 19 to complain about a dog barking at a fence. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL3

A DAPPER, mild-mannered gentleman with silver grey hair became a man threatening to kill a Bundaberg police officer after drinking too much.

In two mobile phone calls made by self-confessed alcoholic John Bernard Burraston, 66, to police, the Ashfield resident threatened to get a gun and shoot a barking dog, before saying someone was about to get murdered.

Burraston, who arrived at Bundaberg Magistrates Court carrying a cane and wearing a large cowboy hat, pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to make a threat to kill a police officer on Friday, May 19, and breaching a bail condition.

"I plead guilty to that," Burraston said when police prosecutor Snr Cnst Grant Klaassen read the charge.

Burraston then pleaded guilty to breaching a bail condition on June 5 that he not consume alcohol.

Snr Cnst Klaassen said Burraston rang police at 4.35pm on May 19 to complain about a dog barking at a fence.

Saying he had punched the dog, Burraston demanded police attend.

The police officer on the phone recognised Burraston's voice and that he yelled he was getting a gun to shoot the dog.

The communication ended but Burraston phoned back saying he was an ex-federal policeman who had a Glock pistol.

He then said, someone is going to get murdered... and that he was going to go down there and pull the trigger 15 times.

Snr Cnst Klaassen said Burraston was never a police officer and no firearms or ammunition had been found at his home.

Burraston told police he had been drinking that day and had no recollection of the second phone call.

Defence lawyer Nick Larter said he had submitted material to the court as to why Burraston had relapsed back into his long battle with alcoholism.

"He co-operated with police and gave an apology, and has shown genuine remorse," Mr Larter said.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said he was a man with a long ongoing battle with alcoholism and, on the face of it, the offence was very serious.

"You called police and threatened to take a gun and go down and shoot a police officer," Ms Merrin said.

"It did have an impact on the police officer. Since this you have committed to rehabilitation."

Ms Merrin fined Burraston $1200, a conviction recorded.

