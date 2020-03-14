Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Man tested positive for coronavirus at CQ mine

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
14th Mar 2020 11:47 AM | Updated: 12:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUPPLIER who visited BMA's Daunia mine in Central Queensland has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for BMA, the owner of the mine has confirmed the person has been quarantined in line with recommendations from health authorities.

It is understood the male supplier had limited contact with the team at Daunia.

A small number of people were identified as having close contact with the individual and are in self-isolation as a precaution.

"We are providing support and care to those impacted," the BHP spokesperson said.

"Following a health risk assessment and medical advice, normal operations continue at Daunia mine."

Daunia mine is located near Coppabella in the Bowen Basin, 23km east of Moranbah.

More Stories

Show More
bhp biliton mitsubishi alliance bhp billiton caval ridge coronavrius daunia mine
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New council: What would happen in the first 100 days?

        premium_icon New council: What would happen in the first 100 days?

        News What would happen in the first 100 days of the new Bundaberg Regional Council? Our mayoral candidates give insight.

        Paramedics attend vehicle and pedestrian incident

        premium_icon Paramedics attend vehicle and pedestrian incident

        News PARAMEDICS were called to Bargara Rd last night.

        PICS: Dreds cop the chop

        premium_icon PICS: Dreds cop the chop

        News COMMUNITY spirit is high in Bundaberg, with plenty of locals signing up to the...

        Woman accused of $100k NDIS fraud

        premium_icon Woman accused of $100k NDIS fraud

        Crime Woman’s alleged $100k in false payments