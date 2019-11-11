Menu
Crime

Man tells police why he was carrying drugs and two knives

Crystal Jones
by
11th Nov 2019 3:32 PM
A BURNETT Heads man walking at the intersection of Princess and Scotland Sts, North Bundaberg, was found with marijuana, a glass pipe, two knives and a syringe.

Police say they stopped the man at 12.40 today, and he made full admissions to his illegal collection of items.

The man told police the marijuana was for personal use, while he said the pipe was to smoke ice and the knives were for personal protection.

The 23-year-old man was charged with failing to dispose of a syringe, possession of a knife in a public place, possession of a drug utensil and possession of a dangerous drug because of the marijuana.

He is set to appear in court at a later date.

