Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Th-th-th-that's all, folks.
Th-th-th-that's all, folks. Warner Bros.
Crime

Man tells police he mistook firecracker for cigarette

Andrew Thorpe
by
4th Sep 2018 4:30 AM

A MAN caught on CCTV throwing a firecracker across the balcony of a Gladstone nightclub told police he had mistakenly lit it thinking it was a cigarette, Gladstone Magistrates Court was told yesterday.

While the excuse sounded more like a Looney Tunes plot than a legal defence, that was Dale Douglas Simpson's story, and he and his lawyer were sticking to it.

Simpson, 30, pleaded guilty to possessing explosives without authority and to committing a public nuisance within a licensed premises following the August 18 incident.

His lawyer Jun Pepito said his client was in the balcony smoking area at Industrie in Goondoon St at 11.25pm when he reached into his pocket for a cigarette, mistakenly lit the firecracker, and threw it across the balcony when he realised his error.

"It was a knee-jerk reaction," Mr Pepito said.

He asked acting magistrate Jason Schubert not to record a conviction because Simpson was looking to travel to the United Kingdom for work and a criminal conviction would make that difficult.

Prosecutor Joel Sleep said Simpson had initially denied any knowledge of the event when he was spoken to by police, but soon changed his story to include the cigarette.

Mr Sleep said CCTV footage showed the firecracker had narrowly missed two women.

"One witness told police the bang could be heard from the carpark outside," he said.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said the explanation Simpson had given was "rather unbelievable", but chose not to record a conviction based on his otherwise good character.

He instead ordered Simpson pay a $400 fine.

Th-th-th-that's all, folks.

Related Items

cctv firecracker fireworks gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court industrie looney tunes possessing explosives
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Birthday party nightmare: Man steps on junkie's syringe

    premium_icon Birthday party nightmare: Man steps on junkie's syringe

    Health A FIVE-year-old's birthday party turned into a nightmare for a Bundaberg man who stepped on a used syringe at the Lake Ellen playground over the weekend.

    • 4th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Why you should never let your phone ring in court

    premium_icon Why you should never let your phone ring in court

    Offbeat Prosecutor told to take phone from person in gallery after it rang

    • 4th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Low sugar prices see producers' confidence drying up

    premium_icon Low sugar prices see producers' confidence drying up

    News Costs weight heavily on our cane farmers

    • 4th Sep 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners