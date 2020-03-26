Menu
Generic photo of hand holding a syringe. Medical - needle needles
Man tells court syringes were to inject vitamin B into his liver

Geordi Offord
26th Mar 2020 5:00 PM
A MAN has faced court after police found three used needles in his bedroom.

Andrew David Tyler pleaded guilty to failing to take reasonable care and precautions in respect of a syringe in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court police executed a warrant at Tyler’s home.

When police reached Tyler’s bedroom they found three used needles and syringes in a box.

Sgt Burgess told the court Tyler told police that he used the syringes to inject himself for a medical condition.

When questioned about the needles not being disposed of Tyler told police he was not obliged to because it was his bedroom and he could do what he liked.

Tyler, who represented himself, told the court he used the needles to inject vitamin B into his liver.

He accepted that what he did was wrong.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Tyler’s plea of guilty.

Mr Moloney told Tyler that what he said to the police was wrong and he needed to dispose of the needles properly.

Tyler was fined $200.

