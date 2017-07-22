Man tells court illegal telescopic baton is for hunting pigs

Brendan Nichols says he uses a baton to go pig hunting.

BRENDAN Nichols told police he used an illegal telescopic baton they caught him with to go pig hunting.

Police also found a glass pipe in a black sock between Nichols' legs and inside his pants.

He admitted to the officer he used it to smoke ice.

Nichols, 23, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to one count each of possessing a restricted item and possessing drug utensils on June 2.

Nichols said he had been convicted in 2015 for methylamphetamine offences and received 12 months jail with immediate parole.

"I can't understand how anyone can hunt pigs with a baton,” Magistrate Belinda Merrin.

"Better than nothing,” replied Nichols.

Ms Merrin sentenced Nichols to 12 months probation.