Bundaberg Court House.
Bundaberg Court House.
Crime

Man tells cops: 'if it's stolen, take it'

30th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
"IF IT'S stolen take it, I don't care.”

Brendan John Jones wasn't too concerned when stopped by police riding around on a bike stolen from a Kepnock property earlier that same day in February.

But his cavalier attitude was replaced by a more sombre and reflective Jones who, yesterday, pleaded guilty to two counts of receiving tainted property and contravening a direction from police.

As he appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court via videolink from jail, where he is already serving a sentence until late June, the court heard Jones now realises he will spend more and more time behind bars if he continues to offend.

On February 14 Jones was spotted by police riding the stolen bike and then in April he was again stopped by police riding a bike that had been stolen from a Bargara home.

He was sentenced to four-months jail wholly suspended for 12 months and fined $400.

Bundaberg News Mail

