Man tasered after exposing himself

TASERS were used by police to subdue a man in a public park, who was drink and drug affected and exposed himself in front of people.

Proserpine Magistrates Court heard, on Monday, how Jamie Lee Brimble was in Halpannel Park, Proserpine, on Sunday, January 5, when police were called by people whose houses backed onto the park, at about 5pm.

"The defendant was pounding on the fence and was only wearing dark underwear and was heavily intoxicated," Police Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said.

"He seemed to be suffering from the effects of ice - he seemed delusional. Two witnesses observed the defendant abuse a woman with a young child.

"He exposed his genitals and began playing with himself in full view of the public, so he was arrested and told to sit down but he jumped around and shadow boxed.

"Police continued to tell him to get on the ground but he continued his violent and aggressive behaviour, so police drew their tasers, after warning him, to subdue him.

"Police then searched his belongings and in his backpack was an uncapped syringe and two empty bags and he admitted he had injected himself with ice.

"He was taken to hospital due to being drug affected."

Defence solicitor Ali Ladd said Brimble, who is 32 and from Proserpine, had recently picked up casual work.

"He's been in the area for about 10 years and intends staying," she said.

"The defendant doesn't make any excuses for his actions and he pleaded guilty at the earliest possible opportunity. He has limited history in the past five to six years."

Brimble pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to wilful exposure, committing a public nuisance, obstructing a police officer, possessing utensils that had been used and failing to properly dispose of a syringe.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said separate fines for all the offences would be 'quite high'.

He fined Brimble $800 for the wilful exposure, $300 for the public nuisance offence, $500 for obstructing a police officer, $200 for possessing utensils that had been used, and $400 for failing to properly dispose of a syringe, amounting to a total of $2,200 with convictions recorded for all five offences.