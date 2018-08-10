Man takes job hunt to the streets: 'I want to show I'm keen'

HIRE ME: Tim Somers has been looking for work for seven months. Now, he's taken to the streets and will stop at nothing to get himself a job.

Sarah Steger

BUNDABERG, Tim Somers needs your help.

The father of two has been on the hunt for work for almost seven months now, and he's not giving up.

Mr Somers said he could feel himself "falling into a really bad depression” last year when he decided to make a change.

"I was going pretty far downhill mentally and then it just clicked,” he said.

About eight years ago, the 27-year-old dad was on his way to being accepted into the Australian Defence Force when he injured his head.

That's when his path to the army disappeared.

"Everything went downhill from there and I went right off the rails,” Mr Somers said.

After years of digging himself in deeper and deeper, he hit rock bottom and, unsurprisingly, found there was no way out but up.

"It was just a trigger and I woke up ... I pulled myself out of bed and just did it,” he said.

"Now I'm determined.”

But months of handing out resumes and door-knocking has done little for Mr Somers.

The dad admitted he could probably upgrade his boardies for businesswear and said he'd have to try buying some job-specific clothes at Salvos or Vinnies.

"I also think I just haven't got my name out there enough yet, which is why I've taken this next step,” he said.

Mr Somers took his search for work to the streets this week by standing with a "please hire me” sign on the roadside.

"It's my way of trying to get out there and show people I'm keen,” he said.

A number of people have already stopped and handed their business cards to Mr Somers, but still things aren't going as smooth as he'd like.

"I don't have a car, which is a big downfall for me. A lot of people have said no because I don't have a car,” he said.

The father has previously worked labouring jobs including bricklaying, concreting and fencing. He has handled cash, done stocktakes and prepared food before as well.

"I've moved around a lot which is why I haven't been able to hold a job, but I'm sick of being on Centrelink. I want to support my kids,” Mr Somers said.

"Literally whatever is handed to me I'll take.”

Mr Somers said he would happily undergo drug and alcohol testing if asked. To contact Mr Somers, email editorial@news-mail.com.au.