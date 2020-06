Queensland Ambulance Service were called to a car crash involving a pole last night.

PARAMEDICS were called to Elliott last night after a single-vehicle into pole incident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said one male patient was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Goodwood Rd at 7.04pm.