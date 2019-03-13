Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Whitsunday man suffered serious burns in a fire this morning.
A Whitsunday man suffered serious burns in a fire this morning. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
News

Man suffers serious burns after explosion

Claudia Alp
by
13th Mar 2019 2:29 PM

A MAN suffered serious burns in a fire in Gregory River this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the man was taken to Proserpine Hospital in a serious condition about 11.38am with burns to his chest, abdomen and arm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said one crew attended a Dingo Beach Rd property about 12.20pm after receiving reports of an explosion and "some kind of petrol fire".

There was no sign of fire when the crew arrived, the spokesperson said.

A Mackay Hospital and Health Service spokesperson said the man was in a stable condition as of 2.20pm.

editors picks explosion gregory river whitsunday
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    FIRST LOOK: Inside Bundy's Bullzye store

    premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Inside Bundy's Bullzye store

    News Australian-owned lifestyle clothing store Bullzye has announced it's grand opening day and revealed the hot deals to celebrate the launch

    Dog attack on girl, 8, sparks call for animal control reform

    premium_icon Dog attack on girl, 8, sparks call for animal control reform

    News Parents call on council to solve Bundy's 'animal control' issue

    Bundy's 50 Most Influential People: #1

    premium_icon Bundy's 50 Most Influential People: #1

    Business Find out who made the top spot

    Goodwood fire day 4: Rain comes to aid of fireys

    Goodwood fire day 4: Rain comes to aid of fireys

    News Keep up to date with the latest on the Goodwood fires

    • 13th Mar 2019 1:59 PM