QAS paramedics and a rescue helicopter were called to the scene in Kalpowar

A rescue helicopter and paramedics were called to Kalpowar this afternoon after a man was reportedly bitten on the leg by a snake bite.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said crews were called to scene at 2.23pm after the incident happened at a private residence.

The spokesperson said the man was currently being taken to Bundaberg Hospital.