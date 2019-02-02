Man taken to hospital after four-wheel drive rollover

CRASH: Paramedics attended the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on a private property last night.

A man has been hospitalised after a vehicle rolled on a Moore Park Beach property.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics received reports of a single-vehicle rollover on a private property at 11.53pm yesterday.

A man in his 40s sustained a fractured collarbone from the incident and was later taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man had been driving a four-wheel drive, described by paramedics on the scene as a "farm truck”, when it rolled.

Queensland Police officers had not attended the scene as it had taken place on a property, a QPS spokesman said.