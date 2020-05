Bundaberg paramedics were called to Millbank last night in response to an alleged wounding.

Bundaberg paramedics were called to Millbank last night in response to an alleged wounding.

Alleged wounding

PARAMEDICS were called to Millbank at 7.43pm yesterday after an alleged wounding.

One male patient was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Vehicle and kangaroo crash

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service crews were called to Miriam Vale following a vehicle and kangaroo crash at 7.34am.

One patient with a hand injury was transported in a stable condition to Gladstone Hospital.