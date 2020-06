QAS were called to a single-vehicle crash on the Burnett Highway this morning. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

A MAN has been taken to the Monto Health Service in a stable condition after a traffic crash earlier today.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics were at the single-vehicle crash on the Burnett Highway at Three Moon at 10.11am.