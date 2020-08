The man was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

The man was taken to hospital in a stable condition. Matthew Deans

CREWS rushed to the scene of a fiery truck rollover last night.

Paramedics, including Critical Care, were called to the scene where a truck had rolled and caught alight at the intersection of Dr Mays Crossing Rd and Coonarr Rd at 7.26pm.

The sole male occupant was treated for a shoulder injury and was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with Critical Care on board.