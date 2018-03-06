Man taken to hospital after cars collide outside school

UPDATE 7.30AM: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed three people were involved in a serious car crash at the intersection of Zielke Avenue and Bargara Rd last night.

The spokesman said while two people escaped the crash relatively unharmed, one man was taken to hospital with injuries.

"A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital with neck pain," he said.

The scene of the crash outside Kalkie State School.

EARLIER: AT LEAST one man has been taken to hospital following a serious two-car crash at Kalkie.

Around 8.15pm crews rushed to the scene of the crash outside Kalkie State School at the intersection of Zielke Avenue and Bargara Road.

Two white sedans were badly damaged in the smash and absorbent material had to be placed on the road to soak up fuel.

A section of the Kalkie State School fence was destroyed after one of the cars collided with it.

It is believed at least one driver was trapped in their vehicle.

A badly damaged sedan following the crash.

Police crews worked to redirect traffic around the scene of the crash.

At around 9pm, tow trucks were arriving at the scene to remove the vehicles.