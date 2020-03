A man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital after the incident.

PARAMEDICS rushed to the scene of a vehicle and pedestrian incident in central Bundaberg last night.

It is believed a car hit a pedestrian on at the intersection of Quay and Tantitha Sts at 6.24pm.

One male patient was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.