Human remains have been found in South Australian waters where snorkeler Duncan Craw went missing last week. Picture: Supplied by his family.
News

Man taken by shark had ‘medical episode’

by Rebecca Le May
27th Jan 2021 5:17 AM

Human remains have been found in South Australian waters where a snorkeller went missing last week.

The search for Duncan Craw, from Warrnambool in Victoria, began just before 5pm on Thursday after police were alerted to his disappearance in waters off Surfers Way near Port MacDonnell.

After flippers and a damaged wetsuit were found, the search was scaled back, with police saying it was believed the 32-year-old father had been attacked by a shark.

He was to celebrate his 33rd birthday on Saturday.

Duncan Craw was taken by a shark but his family suspect he first had a medical episode while snorkelling. Pictured with wife Tay and their son Levi. Picture: Supplied by his family.
On Tuesday, SA Police said they were called to a beach area off Finger Point Road at Port MacDonnell just before 1.30pm after a member of the public discovered human remains.

They said they would investigate whether the remains belonged to Mr Craw and the forensic examination would take some time to complete.

The man's family had been advised, police said.

Mr Craw’s family members gathered at the Port MacDonnell beach as search efforts were underway on Friday. Picture: Jessica Ball
His family said in a statement posted on social media that based on the evidence available, they believed it was most likely Mr Craw "suffered a medical episode long before the arrival of the shark" but would never know for sure.

"We will be bringing Duncan home to Warrnambool," the wrote.

"We want everyone to know that the ocean is still a place of peace and beauty for us.

"We will keep enjoying the outdoors, remembering Duncan as we do so."

Mr Craw had travelled to SA with his wife Taylia and young son Levi on a camping trip.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

 

 

 

