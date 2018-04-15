Man receives facial burns after throwing petrol on fire

FACIAL BURNS: A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with burns to his face after throwing petrol on a fire. NOT ACTUAL PHOTO

FACIAL BURNS: A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with burns to his face after throwing petrol on a fire. NOT ACTUAL PHOTO Contributed

A YOUNG man was taken to hospital with burns to his face after throwing petrol onto a bon fire last night.

Emergency services were called about 11.30pm to reports a person had burns to about 18 per cent of his body.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman told the NewsMail a 22-year-old man had thrown petrol onto a bonfire at Qunaba.

A Queensland Emergency Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said after years in the service he was shocked to hear people still behaving this way.

"It's amazing how many people don't get the concept that fuel and fire do not mix well," he said.

"Years ago I looked after someone in ICU (intensive care unit) that threw petrol on a burning stump and it exploded.

"He was in hospital with severe burns to his body for months."

The man that was injured last night was assessed at the scene for superficial injuries and burns to his face.

He was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.