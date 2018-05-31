Man swaps mine life to own popular Bargara cafe

NEW OWNER: Raymond Simonsen, with barista Benji Wood, has taken over Bow and Arrow juice bar in Bargara.

RAYMOND Simonsen has spent most of his working life in the mining and construction industry but now, he is swapping out the tools for Colombian coffee beans and top quality food.

The Gin Gin man has just taken over ownership of Bow and Arrow cafe and juice bar in Bargara and is hoping to turn it into a thriving business the community loves to visit.

Mr Simonsen said owning his own cafe had been a lifelong goal.

"My own coffee place has always been a bit of a pipe dream,” he said.

"I've worked in for the mining and construction game for a lot of my working life but my background is also bakery and pastry- I thought I would combine that part of my life with this cafe.”

Mr Simonsen said he was still keeping the smoothies and acai bowls on the menu but had also made a few additions to the cafe.

"I have added cakes, rolls, quiches and lots more,” he said.

"Also on the menu is Belgian waffles which are a real crowd pleaser.”

Mr Simonsen said he had only been open for a week but was already experiencing the kindness and generosity from the local Bargara community.

He said he was keen to pass that same enthusiasm on to his customers.

"Bargara's community spirit is amazing and we hope to also encompass that,” he said.

"I am a fickler for customer service, it is the be-all and end-all of any business.

"To show our support, we are offering our friends in the emergency services departments to come in and purchase a medium sized coffee for just $2 when they wear their uniforms.

"They do one hell of a job, so why not.”

As for the future, Mr Simonsen said he had some grand plans and ideas whirring for the little cafe on Whalley St.

"I would eventually like to turn it into a cocktail bar in the evening,” he said.

"I want to bring a bit of ambience and something diverse to the area.

"Also, we will soon be adding a little mascot to the team - our robot Bob will soon be popping up in our social media photos and customers will get to see him in the cafe each day.”

Mr Simonsen said for those who hadn't had the opportunity to check out Bow and Arrow yet, now was the time.

"Now I have been given the opportunity I just want it to grow, expand and become very successful in it,” he said.

"Bow and Arrow is still here with good food, great coffee and amazing customer service.”

Head along and see Ray and the team at Bow and Arrow on Whalley St, open seven days from 6am.