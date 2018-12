A man was taken to hospital with potential spinal injuries following a crash on the Bruce Hwy, Yandina this morning.

A MAN aged in his 20s suffered potential spinal injuries during a single-vehicle rollover on the Bruce Hwy, Yandina early this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reports the man was travelling northbound when the vehicle rolled about 2.03am.

He was treated on scene and transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Birtinya in a stable condition.