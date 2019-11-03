Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man suffers serious facial burns as generator ignites

Frazer Pearce
3rd Nov 2019 8:55 AM | Updated: 9:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man has suffered burns to the face after a generator he was refuelling ignited.

The accident happened at a Rolleston property about 7pm Saturday.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service with an on-board Critical Care Paramedic was tasked to Rolleston to treat the patient.

The man, aged in his 20s, was stabilised by the on-board Critical Care Paramedic and Doctor before being flown to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

He remained in a stable condition for the duration of the flight.

burns editors picks emergency
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        House 'well involved' by flames, Scenes of Crime on site

        House 'well involved' by flames, Scenes of Crime on site

        News FIREYS are still at the scene of a house fire at Sharon, with all emergency services called just after 6am.

        UPDATE: How quick-thinking dad saved family at Fraser Island

        premium_icon UPDATE: How quick-thinking dad saved family at Fraser Island

        News Family lucky to be alive after car rolls and lands in water

        Bundy aged care advocates not surprised by horror findings

        premium_icon Bundy aged care advocates not surprised by horror findings

        News 'It didn’t come as a shock, it wasn’t worse than what we expected'

        How to pick a Melbourne Cup winner

        How to pick a Melbourne Cup winner

        Horses Don't know who to back in the Melbourne Cup? Find tips here