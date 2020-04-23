Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital in a serious but stable condition after the fire.
A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital in a serious but stable condition after the fire. Matthew Deans
Breaking

Man suffers serious burns in late-night fire

Ashley Carter
by
23rd Apr 2020 6:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man was rushed to hospital with burns to his face and chest from a fire at a Mudjimba home last night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service representative said paramedics were called to the private residence just after 9pm after the man, aged in his 20s, was injured in a fire.

Critical care paramedics attended and the man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment. He was in a serious but stable condition.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said firefighters were not called to the incident.

burns fire mudjimba sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former DJ turns life around after drug bust

        premium_icon Former DJ turns life around after drug bust

        News The man was selling party drugs to some of his friends so they could 'have a good time'.

        Businesses submit parking issue petition

        premium_icon Businesses submit parking issue petition

        News A petition involving parking in the CBD has reached the Bundaberg Regional...

        New rental laws passed among string of measures

        premium_icon New rental laws passed among string of measures

        Health Queensland Parliament passes new rental laws among string of Covid-19 measures

        22k jobs at stake: RSL clubs face Anzac Day devastation

        premium_icon 22k jobs at stake: RSL clubs face Anzac Day devastation

        Business The future of RSL clubs: Thousands lose jobs, veterans suffer