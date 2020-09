The man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

The man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital. Bill North

A MAN had to be taken to hospital in a serious condition after an incident with an outdoor fire.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics arrived at a North Bundaberg home at 3.15 today.

The man, in his 20s, sustained facial burns from an outdoor fire.

He was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition.