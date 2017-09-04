Man suffers heart attack during lawn mower race

THE Bundy Turfburners Mower Racing came to a standstill yesterday after a man had a heart attack during a ride-on mover race.
The man, in his 70s, was competing in the organised event at Bullyard, about 30km west of Bundaberg, when he suffered the heart attack and fell off his lawn mower.
RACQ LifeFlight Rescue was called to airlift the man to hospital.
Event first-aid responders and Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics treated the man at the scene before the Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter - with a critical care doctor on board - landed at a nearby school oval.
The man was airlifted in a critical but stable condition to the Prince Charles Hospital in Brisbane.
The Father's Day event was being run as a fundraiser for a local children's charity.