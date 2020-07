QAS crews were called to a motorbike crash off Goodwood Rd this morning.

PARAMEDICS were called to Elliott after reports of a single-motorbike crash this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a man with facial and limb injuries was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after the crash at a location off Goodwood Rd.

An age was not known but the man is believed to be an adult.

The crash happened at 8.50am.