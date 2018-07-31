Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man suffers burns, eye injury in workplace incident

31st Jul 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WORKPLACE Health and Safety is investigating after a man was injured at a North Tivoli job site early yesterday morning.

Paramedics were called to a business on Mt Crosby Rd about 6am, following reports a 37-year-old man had sustained facial injuries.

A QAS spokesman later said the man was treated for burns and was taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A spokesman from Workplace Health and Safety said the incident was under investigation.

"Workplace Health and Safety Queensland is investigating an incident at North Tivoli," he said.

"A 37-year-old male was taken to hospital with an eye injury following the incident involving a loader.

"WHSQ inspectors attended the scene."

Neither QAS nor Workplace Health and Safety Queensland were at liberty for provide further information on the circumstances surrounding the incident.
 

north tivoli workplace accident workplace health and safety
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Grim super storm warning for state

    premium_icon Grim super storm warning for state

    Weather YOU’RE not imagining things: Storms really are hitting Queensland harder and more frequently than anticipated.

    • 31st Jul 2018 3:43 AM
    Why grocery prices are set to soar

    Why grocery prices are set to soar

    News YOUR supermarket trips could soon become a whole lot more expensive.

    • 31st Jul 2018 2:54 AM
    We're living in a stressed state

    premium_icon We're living in a stressed state

    Money And we're struggling to meet ballooning mortgage and rental costs.

    • 31st Jul 2018 2:33 AM
    How Queensland is reeling ’em in

    premium_icon How Queensland is reeling ’em in

    Travel IT’S one of the hottest tourism trends right now.

    Local Partners