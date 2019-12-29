Man suffers burns after barbecue ‘exploded’

A man was transported to Bundaberg Hospital after a barbecue “exploded”.

A MAN was transported to Bundaberg Hospital from Lowmead last night after suffering burns from a barbecue accident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was burned after the barbecue reportedly “exploded”, though he said the term was open to interpretation.

The incident was reported to the QAS just after 8pm yesterday, with paramedics treating the man for burns to his abdomen and legs.

He was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.