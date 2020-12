Queensland Ambulance Service was called to a crash in Thabeban last night.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to a crash in Thabeban last night.

Paramedics were call to a single-vehicle crash into a pole in Thabeban on Friday night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said a man with neck pain was taken to the Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

The incident happened on the Bundaberg Ring Road at 8.56pm.