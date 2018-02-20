Man stumps up $1000 to find tree poisoners

FED UP: Daniel Loveday is offering a $1000 reward to find out who has been poisoning the fiddlewood trees he planted on his property 20 years ago.

FED UP: Daniel Loveday is offering a $1000 reward to find out who has been poisoning the fiddlewood trees he planted on his property 20 years ago. Jim Alouat

BACK in the early 1990s, Daniel Loveday planted a row of fiddlewood trees on his Rubyanna property.

Through the years he tended to them and cared for them, even carting down water to quench their thirst.

Now the Bundaberg man wants to know who has been trying to kill them and he's offering a $1000 reward for information.

"I noticed it in December when I was mowing,” MrLoveday said.

"I saw all these marks in the base of the trees where the grass was dead.

"You could see where the poison had gone in.”

Mr Loveday said he took photos of the damage when he saw it and immediately reported it to police but was hoping someone would come forward to reveal the culprits.

"I let the police know straight away,” he said.

"But unless you've got a picture or someone's seen something, it's difficult.”

Mr Loveday said several of the fiddlewoods out of the 12 he'd planted in a 30-40m row at the front of his property had been affected.

He wasn't sure they would survive.

"They haven't got many leaves left on them at the moment,” he said.

"It looks like they might be trying to shoot back but I don't like my chances.”

Mr Loveday said it was frustrating someone would attack his plants when he was just trying to improve the block of land he bought 25 years ago.

"My right to peace is fair enough,” he said.