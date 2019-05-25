Man stripped of licence after trifecta of driving offences

A MAN with methamphetamine in his system, who got behind the wheel of an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, told the court he was lost for words.

Shane Arthur Gardiner, 58, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on May 20 to driving an uninsured vehicle, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving while a drug was present in his saliva.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Gardiner was stopped by police on Shute Harbour Rd at Hamilton Plains at 12.15pm on February 26.

Sgt Myors said Gardiner told police at the time he was unaware the car he was driving had been unregistered since June 2018, as he had borrowed it from a friend.

The court heard Gardiner told police he had smoked methamphetamine the night before, and a saliva test later confirmed his confession.

Representing himself, Gardiner told the court he was lost for words as his recent offending wasn't a common occurrence in more recent times.

"I don't really know what to say - it's been a long time since I've had anything on my record," he said.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead agreed and told the court it had been a while since Gardiner had something similar on his record, though he wasn't impressed with his drug-driving behaviour.

"The rest of your behaviour isn't to be taken lightly though, there was methamphetamines detected in your saliva," Mr Muirhead said.

Gardiner was fined $200 for driving an unregistered car, $200 for driving an uninsured car and $600 for driving with methamphetamine in his system.

He was disqualified from driving for four months.