An alleged drug smuggler has been busted with almost 100kgs of marijuana worth $450,000 at a border checkpoint between Queensland and NSW.
Crime

Man stopped at border with $450k of marijuana

by Greg Stolz
10th Apr 2020 8:31 AM
AN alleged drug smuggler has been busted with almost 100kgs of marijuana worth $450,000 at a border checkpoint on the Gold Coast.

The 31-year-old Palm Beach man was driving a Ford Ranger ute with a trailer was intercepted at Tugun about 5.30pm on Wednesday.

It will be alleged that during a search of the vehicle police located 93 kilograms of cannabis and $4,300 cash. The drugs located have a street value of $450,000.

The man was arrested and charged with the possession of dangerous drugs and the possession of property suspected of be used in connection with a drug offence.

File picture: Queensland Police stop vehicles on Griffith Street Coolangatta. Photo: Scott Powick
He has been bailed to appear at the Coolangatta Magistrates Court on July 6, 2020.

The man was also issued a $1,334 infringement notice for breaching the Chief Health Officer's direction.

Detective Inspector Chris Ahearn from the Gold Coast Criminal Investigation Branch said any person attempting to enter the state, , even if they are a Queensland resident should expect a heightened level of scrutiny.

"In addition to the current biosecurity risks, police will remain vigilant to disrupt any criminal activity," Detective Inspector Ahearn said.

