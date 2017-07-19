Man stole kayak seats, pawned them at Cashies

A VIGILANT neighbour who knew a nearby resident was away took note of a white Hyundai parked out front.

Then the worried neighbour rang the absentee owner who said no visitors should be at his Bundaberg house.

So the good neighbour went over and confronted a man at the house, David Barrett, who then drove away.

Five months on and Barrett, 46, who attended Bundaberg Magistrates Court with a badly swollen foot after suffering a spider bite, pleaded guilty to stealing two kayak seats on February 26, trespass, and fraud by dishonestly obtaining money from Cash Converters.

Prosecutor Snr Cnst Andrew Blunt said a black bag was found at the rear of the house and inside was a wallet and Barrett's drivers licence.

However, when police spoke to Barrett some weeks later, he denied entering the house, except going there to collect items belonging to a dead person who he had known.

When challenged about the missing seats, Barrett told police he couldn't remember going in or if he was on medication that day.

Police discovered the two kayak seats had been sold by him to Cash Converters for $60.

Snr Cnst Blunt said Barrett was fined $600 only weeks before for a similar offence.

Defence lawyer Nicholas Larter said a man who previously shared the house as tenants with Barrett led him to believe property there was his.

Magistate Belinda Merrin said fines were no longer appropriate for his offending ways and ordered Barrett to give back to the community by completing 120 hours of unpaid community service work and pay $60 restitution to Cash Converters.