UP THE CREEK NOW: Daniel Charles Langman, 39, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton District Court yesterday to 34 charges - mostly property offences.
Crime

Man stole $111,000 of goods in two years to fund addiction

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
6th Jul 2018 5:53 AM
AN ICE addict went on a stealing spree over two years - targeting homes and businesses and reaping more than $111,000 of items.

His haul included $88,000 of coins, stamps and camera gear.

Daniel Charles Langman, 39, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court yesterday to 34 charges - mostly property offences.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O'Rourke said Langman was linked to many business break and enters through DNA and fingerprints left at the scene.

She said he broke into three homes and 14 business premises between September 2014 and February 2017 including dancing academies, Capricorn Rewind Electrical, Battery World and Rockhampton Printing Services.

The court heard that while Langman's offending was spread over two years, most of it took place between October 2015 and March 2016.

Langman stole a coin collection, stamps and camera gear worth $88,000 from Rockhampton Printing Services.

Ms O'Rourke said of the $111,000 of goods stolen, the majority had been recovered.

However, $35,536 was still outstanding.

Defence barrister Maree Willey said Langman, who has six children, had it all in the lead-up to the offending - stable job, family and a roof over his head.

"He's lost it all," she said.

Ms Willey said Langman had worked full-time since leaving school in Year 9 and had been addicted to heroin when he was living in Melbourne for two years.

She said in 2013, his son was born without an oesophagus (the food pipe) and he and his partner spent 18 months living at Ronald McDonald House in Brisbane.

Ms Willey said there were struggles when they returned with their son now fed by a tube in his stomach, while Langman started socialising with people who used methamphetamines.

She said his meth use peaked in 2016 - about the same time as his offending peaked - and it wrecked his family.

Langman was sentenced to a five year and nine month jail head sentence with 503 days pre-sentence custody declared and parole eligibility on December 17, 2018.

