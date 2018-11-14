Menu
Brandon Brown is charged with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, three dangerous driving charges, six wilful damage offences, one count of fail to stop and one unlicenced driving charge.
Crime

Man still in custody after Sunday night's destructive drive

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
13th Nov 2018 7:29 PM
A MAN accused of ramming a Yeppoon family's car in the middle of the night after banging on their door and making demands is still in custody.

Brandon Jacob Brown appeared briefly in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning where the court was told by duty lawyer Mitch Jamieson that there had been mental health concerns on Monday but he was lucid by the time court commenced Tuesday morning.

Mr Jamieson said a bail address had now been supplied to police for checking overnight.

Brown's bail application will be heard Thursday morning.

He is charged with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, three dangerous driving charges, six wilful damage offences, one count of fail to stop and one unlicenced driving charge.

It is alleged Brown stole a car from a Morinish property, damaged it while on a rampage through Central Queensland, before attending the Yeppoon address.

