Man steals mass of cash, weapons from ‘Aladdin’s cave’

A man has been jailed after he broke into an "Aladdin's cave" of treasures in the Burdekin.

Kenneth-Zackery Mathew John Black, 32, broke into a Millaroo home and stole $65,000 in cash, seven guns, knives, a samurai sword, medieval armour, power tools and musical instruments, sometime between January 7 and 12 this year.

The total haul stolen by Black was worth $78,500.

Six of the seven guns stolen during the break and enter have never been found, with Judge Gregory Lynham expressing his concern over the missing weapons.

Police intercepted Black travelling in a car on January 17 and located a brown bag underneath the passenger seat.

The court heard the brown bag contained a .38 handgun, a .357 Ruger handgun and $2800 cash.

Crown prosecutor Sally Dreghorn said one of the handguns recovered from the brown bag was stolen from the Millaroo address.

A police search of Black's property on January 18 uncovered various items stolen from the Millaroo home including the safe the $65,000 was stored in as well as drugs.

Black pleaded guilty to six charges including enter dwelling and commit indictable offence and unlawful possession of weapons.

Defence barrister for Black, Harvey Walters told Judge Gregory Lynham that his client previously lived in the Millaroo house and was unlocked when he entered the home.

Judge Lynham questioned Mr Walters inquiring whether he knew why the occupant of the house had accumulated an "Aladdin's cave" of peculiar items.

Mr Walters responded he did not know the circumstances surrounding the items and in fact Black did not know the occupant of the property.

Judge Lynham expressed his deep concern for the missing firearms.

"The fact that stolen firearms such as those that were involved in your offending have not been recovered simply means that they are available to other offenders to use for purposes committing criminal offences," he said.

Declaring the 249 days spent in pre-sentence custody as time served, Judge Lynham sentenced Black to four years' jail.

A parole eligibility date was set at May 18 next year.

Originally published as Man steals mass of cash, weapons from 'Aladdin's cave'