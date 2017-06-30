Man steals iPad from bus on way back to Bundy from prison

JAKEP Chalker was drunk on a bus home after a brief stint in jail when he stole an iPad from a fellow passenger.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard the theft took place at Apple Tree Creek on February 3 when the driver evicted Chalker for his loud behaviour but allowed him back on briefly to grab his belongings.

Chalker then took a passenger's iPad.

Earlier this year, a jumping dog apparently caused Chalker to crash through a window and he was seen bloodied and walking on a street at night with a knife, causing people to be scared.

Chalker, 24, pleaded guilty to stealing the iPad on February 3; causing wilful damage to a chair, security screen and glass windows on January 19; and stealing a knife.

Prosecutor Sen Const Andrew Blunt said Chalker was staying at the home of a family friend in January but she returned home to find a chair with a leg broken off, a damaged security screen and broken windows.

Chalker was told to gather his things and leave but stole the kitchen knife.

Sen Const Blunt said when Chalker was on the bus heading to Bundaberg he acted in an abusive mannerand been removed and denied entry back on except to get his belongings.

"He said he did try to take the iPad and conceal it in his pants but then threw it back onto a seat as knew it was wrong. A search did not find it,” Sen Const Blunt said.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said the iPad was apparently stolen the day after he came out of custody.

Defence lawyer John Dodd said Chalker had little recollection of what happened in the property damage.

"He was extremely intoxicated. He remembers going home and the dog jumped on him and he fell through the window glass.”

Ms Merrin said she remembered the case.

"He was walking down the street covered in blood, brandishing a knife, scaring people,” she said.”

"It does not explain how the other windows were smashed or the chair.”

"You spent 14 days in custody and released. And on your return to Bundaberg you stole from a bus passenger.”

Mr Dodd said the owner told him to leave saying "the house was trashed”.

Chalker grabbed the knife because he thought other people were trying to harm him.

"When he came out of prison he got drunk, drinking, and got on the bus and continued drinking. That's why the bus driver refused him entry,” Mr Dodd said.

Chalker was sentenced to 15 months supervised probation and must participate in counselling and alcohol programs.