Man steals cable ties, tape, lube

TRAVIS Mitchell stole fuel and items like cable ties, electrical tape, a flood light, bread crumbs and lubricant while looking for work around Bundaberg.

Mitchell, 36, originally from NSW, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to five stealing offences.

Police put forward a 24-page criminal history.

Queried by Magistrate Belinda Merrin about why Mitchell would steal cable ties and tape given his lengthy history that included stalking, defence lawyer Mat Maloy said there had not been a sinister motive and his client stole the items to sell.

"It's nothing more than coincidence. He lives out of his car, ” Mr Maloy said.

Mitchell was jailed for three months, immediately suspended for nine months.