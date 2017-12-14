Man steals alcohol, sells black joggers to buy food

Timothy Alfred Hawes also stole 112-year-old Black Douglas scotch and a bottle of Bundaberg Black Rum.

Timothy Alfred Hawes also stole 112-year-old Black Douglas scotch and a bottle of Bundaberg Black Rum.

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

A NIKE thief sprinted from a Bundaberg sports store wearing shiny black joggers, leaving behind the old sneakers he'd worn into the store.

Timothy Alfred Hawes strolled in to Rebel Sports wearing his well-worn shoes, then left a lot quicker in a newer model.

Police prosecutor Tina Bland told Bundaberg Magistrates Court Hawes made no attempt to pay for the $105 joggers.

In another incident, he was involved in a midnight police chase on foot.

His taste for the good things in life didn't stop there with Hawes also stealing a bottle of Black Douglas Scotch Whisky.

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing and one count of obstructing police.

Senior Constable Bland said Hawes walked in to the sports store on October 18 and after trying on several pairs of shoes left wearing the black Nikes.

In an earlier theft committed on October 11, Snr Cnst Bland said Hawes walked into a liquor store at 8.05pm and stole a 700ml Black Douglas 12-year-old Scotch whisky and a bottle of Bundaberg Black rum.

Snr Cnst Bland said police had been on patrol at 12.30am on October 23 when Hawes was seen riding a bicycle on Ann St.

When they tried to stop him, Hawes rode around them.

"He sprinted away. Police chased him on foot,” she said.

Three days later police spotted him wearing a yellow star t-shirt.

Hawes said he had no recollection of stealing the liquor.

But he said he remembered stealing the sneakers to buy food.

Hawes was the subject of two probation orders at the time.

Defence lawyer Lavonda Maloy said Hawes was a labourer who completed 13 hours of a previous court-ordered 160-hour community service work order.

Mrs Maloy said he developed a methylamphetamine habit after being diagnosed with a mental health condition.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring sentenced Hawes to 15 days in jail and immediately released him on parole.

Mr Lavaring ordered Hawes to pay restitution for the Nikes and the alcohol.