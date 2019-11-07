Man starts growing marijuana to self-medicate

A SOUTH Burnett man who didn't like the side-effects of his pain killers took matters into his own hands and started growing marijuana.

At Christopher Alan Bentley's Durong property police found 21 small plants, 11 mature plants, irrigation lights, seedlings, a milk bottle bong, power chords as well as a book with instructions on how to grow different grams of marijuana.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens said in Murgon Magistrates Court on November 5 that police made the discovery while executing a search warrant at 9.45am on October 2 but nobody was home at the time.

Bentley appeared in court charged with producing dangerous drugs, possession of a utensil that had been used, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of instructions of how to produce dangerous drugs and possession of anything used to commit a crime.

Sgt Stevens said police estimated the value of the marijuana to be $27,000 however, magistrate Andrew Sinclair questioned the accuracy of the estimate based on the belief the plants would not grow to be as big as predicted.

Mr Sinclair recognised the drugs were for personal use to help Bentley who had cracked his vertebrae and previously been addicted to oxycodone.

Bentley, who had no previous convictions at a mature age, was fined $500 on all charges and all seized items were forfeited.

No conviction was recorded.