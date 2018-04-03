Menu
A man has been assaulted by a group of men in Townsville overnight.
News

Man stabbed with broken bottle in group attack

3rd Apr 2018 7:08 AM

A MAN has been assaulted and stabbed with a broken bottle in far north Queensland.

The 33-year-old man was walking in Hyde Park in Townsville around 11.10pm last night when five men trailed him in a dark-coloured ute, then got out and began yelling at him, police say.

Four of the men then assaulted the man and one of them used a broken bottle to stab him in the abdomen before leaving in the ute.

The injured man was taken to Townsville Hospital and investigations are continuing.

