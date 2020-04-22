Menu
It is believed a man has died from stab wounds outside the Beachcomber hotel on Hanlan St. Picture: Shiloh Payne
News

Man stabbed to death in Surfers Paradise

by Shiloh Payne, Ryan Keen and Rosemary Ball
22nd Apr 2020 7:44 AM
A MAN has tragically died following a stabbing in Surfers Paradise last night.

The 35-year-old man suffered fatal stab wounds to the chest outside the Beachcomber hotel on Hanlan St after emergency services were called to the scene at 7.15pm.

Witnesses say paramedics spent about 10 minutes trying to resuscitate a "young man" lying on the footpath.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital where he died.

On Wednesday morning police confirmed police had spoken to a woman over the incident but one had been charged, and no suspects were in custody.

Queensland Police are now investigating. Photo: Ryan Keen
More than a dozen police had descended on Hanlan Street and taped off an area directly in front of the Beachcomber apartment tower.

Blocks away across the Gold Coast Highway on Peninsular Drive, police were pulling over every vehicle at the exit point of Peninsular Drive and inspecting occupants.

Multiple witnesses from a nearby tower balcony said they heard a woman screaming her head off during what sounded like a "massive argument" before paramedics turned up and were working on a man on the footpath.

It is believed a man has died from stab wounds outside the Beachcomber hotel on Hanlan St. Picture: Shiloh Payne
"At first we thought this guy had a heart attack," a witness told the Bulletin

"Then an ambulance turned up and they were pumping this guy's chest.

"They were trying to resuscitate him for 10 minutes."

Another witness to the aftermath who lives at the Beachcomber Resort but was at a neighbouring tower at the time said: "A mate rang me and said you should check out the mess out front of your joint. There are police everywhere and someone has been stabbed."

The street, adjacent to Surfers Paradise tourism hub Cavill Ave, has been cordoned off as investigations continue.

It is believed the man was known to the woman who attacked him

Originally published as Man stabbed to death in Surfers Paradise

