Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been left in a serious condition after being stabbed on a street this morning.
A man has been left in a serious condition after being stabbed on a street this morning.
Crime

Man stabbed on busy street

by Brianna Morris-Grant
16th Jul 2020 3:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been left in a serious condition after being stabbed on a Surfers Paradise street early Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called after a man in his 30s was found near a service station at the corner of Monaco St and the Gold Coast Hwy.

Critical Care Paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit were also on scene.

The man was taken in a serious but stable condition to Gold Coast University Hospital with a stab wound to the abdomen.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Man stabbed on Surfers Paradise street

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundy mum gives birth without knowing she was pregnant

        premium_icon Bundy mum gives birth without knowing she was pregnant

        Parenting A Bundaberg mum has shared the incredible story of how she gave birth without having any idea she was pregnant until the last minute.

        Pilot of fatal plane crash makes court appearance

        premium_icon Pilot of fatal plane crash makes court appearance

        News One died and another three were injured in the 2017 crash near Bustard Head

        100+ PHOTOS: Vote for Bundaberg's cutest baby

        premium_icon 100+ PHOTOS: Vote for Bundaberg's cutest baby

        Parenting Cast a vote for the cutest bub before Monday

        REVEALED: The STI rising while flu cases fall in Wide Bay

        premium_icon REVEALED: The STI rising while flu cases fall in Wide Bay

        News There’s been a significant decrease in flu numbers compared to last year but some...