Woman allegedly stabbed man getting off bus

Paramedics attended the scene and took the man to hospital.

Paramedics attended the scene and took the man to hospital.

A man has been taken to hospital after reportedly being stabbed in the chest while leaving a council bus in Fortitude Valley Monday evening.

Police allege that a woman confronted a man leaving a bus on Brunswick St, near the corner of Robertson St, and "struck him with an object" about 5.20pm.

The man suffered a non-life-threatening wound to his upper chest and was taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a stable condition. High Acuity paramedics were on board.

Police responded to the stabbing incident at 520pm Monday. Picture: Stock photo of council bus. AAP Image/Josh Woning

The 44-year-old woman then allegedly left the scene, running towards Brunswick Street Mall.

She was found by police shortly after off Bonney Lane at 6pm.

Investigations are ongoing.

The incident closed the left lane travelling southeast on Brunswick Street which caused delays but was open by 6.10pm.