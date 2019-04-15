Menu
Man stabbed in neck during alleged domestic disturbance

Tara Miko
by
15th Apr 2019 7:54 AM
A MAN stabbed in the neck during an alleged domestic disturbance has been airlifted from Toowoomba to Brisbane.

Police were called to a Withcott property about 2pm Sunday where the man, 41, was found with a single stab wound from a knife to the neck.

He was taken to Toowoomba Hospital and later airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

Police charged a 45-year-old woman at the address with grievous bodily harm.

She is due to appear in custody in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today, where police will object to any bail application.

It will be alleged the pair were living together at the time.

