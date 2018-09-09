Man stabbed multiple times in violent home invasion

A MAN has been stabbed multiple times during a violent home invasion in a quiet street in Sydney's east overnight.

Police responded to the unassuming red brick home on the corner of Page St and Halloway St, Pagewood just after 3am on Sunday following reports that a man had been stabbed.

Police found a 48-year-old man who had suffered multiple stab wounds. Picture: Steve Tyson

Upon arrival police found a 48-year-old man who had suffered multiple stab wounds and a 16-year-old boy who had received minor injuries after being assaulted.

Police were told that three people forced their way into the home and attacked the pair, however the motives behind the home invasion are not yet clear.

A crime scene was established around the house and officers from the Botany Bay Police Area Command, with assistance from the Dog Unit, began an extensive search of the surrounding area.

The offenders have not yet been found.

The motive for the home invasion is unknown. Picture: Steve Tyson

A visibly shaken older woman was seen inside the crime scene clutching a cup of tea while officers worked around her, and about 4am a man, believed to be a relative, arrived at the home in a white car and raced up to the crime scene tape to embrace her over it.

The two were extremely emotional and the man could be seen wiping his eyes and staring at the crime scene in shock.

Shortly after two more women - also believed to be worried family members - arrived and, after signing some police forms, were allowed to enter the crime scene and console the rattled woman.

An investigation is ongoing and police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.