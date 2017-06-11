Man stabbed in the back with switchblade

STABBED: A man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital on Saturday night after he was stabbed in the back with a switchblade.

A YOUNG man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital on Saturday night after he was stabbed in the back.

About about 7.30pm two men, aged 23 and 68, got into a heated argument on Churchill St in Childers.

A police spokeswoman said the 68-year-old pulled a switchblade, or flick-knife, from his jeans pocket and stabbed the younger man.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the victim had minors injuries and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

The 68-year-old has been changed with wounding and will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court later this month.