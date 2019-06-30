Menu
A man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed at a Gold Coast unit complex last night.
Man stabbed in the back at Coast unit block

by ANDREW POTTS
30th Jun 2019 9:33 AM
Police are hunting for a man after another man was stabbed in the back at a Gold Coast unit complex.

Police and paramedics were called to the units on the corner of Marine and Imperial parades at 6.35pm last night where a man in his 20s had been wounded in the back.

A second man is on the run.

It is understood both men were known to each other.

He was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition by Critical Care and High Acuity Response Unit paramedics.

Police investigations are continuing.

